The Hot New Hotel For Your Next Staycation

Located right next to Paradigm Mall along the LDP highway in Kelana Jaya, PJ, the New World Petaling Jaya Hotel will provide a delightful haven for a retreat that doesn’t take a whole day of travelling to get to. Whether you’re planning for an intimate twosome getaway with the hubby or a short trip with the family, the New World Petaling Jaya Hotel will be your cosy yet luxurious home away from home.

“Local” is overarching theme that runs throughout the hotel’s lobby floor. Instagram-worthy and delightful design details await each guest who walks through New World Petaling Jaya’s entrance. We especially love the impressive six-metre high wau as well as the three-metre gasing sculptures that greets guests at the lobby.