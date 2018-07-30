Navigation

The Hot New Hotel For Your Next Staycation

If you’re looking to get away but not be too far away from home, the stylish New World Petaling Jaya Hotel offers luxury and comfort right in the heart of PJ!
Text by Laila Petra
All About Her
Women's Weekly
July 30, 2018
By Aileen Chow
1 of 5

Located right next to Paradigm Mall along the LDP highway in Kelana Jaya, PJ, the New World Petaling Jaya Hotel will provide a delightful haven for a retreat that doesn’t take a whole day of travelling to get to. Whether you’re planning for an intimate twosome getaway with the hubby or a short trip with the family, the New World Petaling Jaya Hotel will be your cosy yet luxurious home away from home.

“Local” is overarching theme that runs throughout the hotel’s lobby floor. Instagram-worthy and delightful design details await each guest who walks through New World Petaling Jaya’s  entrance. We especially love the impressive six-metre high wau as well as the three-metre gasing sculptures that greets guests at the lobby.

Oversized gasing sculptures welcome you at the lobby.

1 of 5

More Related Stories
The Hot New Hotel For Your Next Staycation
Her Inspirasi
Get On The Beauty Trail
Her World, together with JELITA and The Malaysian Women’s Weekly, wants to take you on a day out with the...