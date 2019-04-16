Try This DIY Potion For Dry, Brittle Nails

The word ‘brittle’ is almost never a good thing (at least when it comes to health—it’s great when preceded by the word ‘brownie’ or ‘peanut butter’). In terms of your nails, dry, weak, brittle nails mean cracking, chipping, and breakage. Gel manicures can make nails especially vulnerable. And even if you don’t have a regular gel mani habit, washing dishes, dry weather, and excessive use of nail polish remover can also make nails brittle.

Good news: There’s a super easy and all-natural fix. This DIY nail oil uses lemon oil (which helps strengthen damaged and peeling nails and gives the surface a natural sheen), carrot oil (a key ingredient in many cuticle oils, it softens the nail bed and moisturizes the skin around the nails), and a touch of moisturizing coconut oil.

There’s also another perk. “These oils offer omega-6 fatty acids to nourish nails while also being anti-bacterial, which is important on nails and feet,” Hope Gillerman, founder of H. Gillerman Organics. Why is this so important? Well, one of the causes of peeling and breaking is a fungal infection of the nails, which no one wants—especially heading into sandal season. Check out Gillerman’s recipe here.

The Recipe

1/4 teaspoon of lemon oil

4 drops of carrot oil

1 teaspoon of coconut oil

Mix oils together in a glass jar and transfer to a dropper bottle.

The Method

Massage thoroughly onto clean, polish-free nails on hands and feet every day (or as often as needed).

This article is taken from shape.com