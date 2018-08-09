How To Get Healthy Skin

More than skin deep

The increase in pollution and harmful particles in the air can take a toll on our skin – causing dryness, rashes, acne, and ultimately, premature ageing. To prevent this, the skin needs a more comprehensive and effective cleansing routine. We recommend the Nu Skin ageLOC LumiSpa, a dual-action skincare system that deep-cleanses to encourage skin rejuvenation.

The smart device

This skincare innovation – developed in collaboration with a board-certified dermatologist – was inspired by gene expression studies of skin protein production. The soft silicone treatment head moves at a precise frequency to promote regeneration by exposing a smoother and softer layer of skin.

As the silicone and brush contains antimicrobial silver, it’s more hygienic than others. Not only does this device provide a good massage, it also cleanses away dirt, oil, makeup, and even toxins with the patent-pending, counter-rotating and pore-tightening action. It’s also water-proof and rechargeable, so you can travel with it.

Suitable for different skin concerns. With two treatment heads – normal and firm – the ageLOC LumiSpa caters to different skin types.

Boost its benefits

To reveal the healthy and youthful glowing appearance beneath, pair it with one of Nu Skin’s four activating cleansers, with each addressing a different skin type: dry, normal to combination, oily, and sensitive. All contain a blend of ageLOC ingredients to maximise your deep-cleansing regimen.

The ageLOC LumiSpa won the Silver Medal award under the personal care product category in the International Invention, Innovation & Technology Exhibition (ITEX) 2018.

To know more about Nu Skin’s ageLOC LumiSpa, head over to Nu Skin’s website.