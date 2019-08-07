Create A Zen Bedroom in 3 Steps Using Only IKEA

It’s important to be able to kick back comfortably in your own bedroom, especially after a grueling day of clocking in that nine to five (or even more, for some). So, if you’ve just moved into a new space, or simply want to revamp your abode, here’s how to give your bedroom a personal and cozy touch. The best thing: everything here is conveniently available from IKEA, so you need only shop at one place!

1. Get the right bed

Contrary to popular belief, sleep is not for the weak. If you want to be able to function in tip-top condition the next day, it’s crucial that you look for the right materials when it comes to your mattress. The right one for you will ensure you sleep soundly till morning comes.

Recommended: IKEA’s HÖVÅG pocket sprung mattress is a firm queen-size bed (RM1,199).

Combine it with the KNAPSTAD mattress pad (RM799) for that added layer of comfort. It’s designed to accommodate your body perfectly and with high pressure-relieving capacity, helps you relax more fully. Oh, it comes with cooling gel too, for a cooler sleeping surface in our climate.