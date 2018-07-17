5 Things To Never Overlook When Buying A Home

Buying a home is one of the biggest decisions you’ll ever make — changing not just your way of life, but also your bank account balance.

Before signing on the dotted line, there are a few things you should suss out about the home and potential neighbours. With these tips from the Property Brothers on HGTV, there’s a good chance you’ll sign the deal on your dream home!

Tip #1: Ask neighbours about the reputation of the builder/developer

Don’t be afraid to speak to your potential neighbours to get the low-down about the builders/developers. Some important questions to ask: Did they have any problems? If so, what were they? It’s also useful to ask if they’ve ever been slow to address a problem or about any bad reputation to date.

Tip #2: Have the home inspected by an independent professional

Yes, it’s okay to be sceptical about your potential new home — and you should be! “But the house is brand new, it’s practically in perfect condition”, right? Wrong. This is a common mistake made by homebuyers. Calling in a pro may be slightly costly but it will be worth it in the long run!

Tip #3: Stay calm and be wise

Buying a house is a big decision — so you have to be rational about it. Being swayed by your emotions is only going to break your heart. There’s a huge difference between emotions and instincts — listen to the latter! Trust your instincts because only then will you recognise a house for its value. After all, it is an investment, so stay calm and be wise.

Tip #4: Take your time in choosing a good real estate agent

Don’t rush the decision when looking for a suitable real estate agent. Go for open houses and chat some of them up to see if you connect on some level. Remember, you want to be able to trust your real estate agent — so take your time!

Tip #5: Get to know the neighbourhood before signing that dotted line!

Get to know your neighbourhood before sealing the deal. Interact with potential neighbours — can you see yourself getting along with them? What’s the traffic and noise situation? Getting to know the residents in the area will help you decide if this is where you see yourself or your family.