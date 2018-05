More and more women are beginning to take note of the benefits of essential oils and aromatherapy these days, collecting every scent and oil that might help with any physical discomfort we might ever experience.

But how do you store these little bottles of joy so that they are within reach, well-organised and even look pretty at the same time? We present 21 ideas we spotted on the Internet and social media that help organise your oils while displayed in a pretty manner.

Text by Reza Zurien