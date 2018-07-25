Could You Be Transferring HFMD To Your Child?

The authorities are doing their best to curb further spread of the Hand Foot and Mouth disease (HFMD) among children. However, it should be known that HFMD can affect adults as well. You, as a parent, could unknowingly be harbouring the HFMD virus and infecting your child. HFMD symptoms in adults are not as obvious as in children, so do practice caution should you experience any of the following below.

HFMD Symptoms In Adults

These are some HFMD symptoms in adults:-

Fever

Sore throat

General feeling of being unwell

Poor appetite

A headache

Painful blisters or lesions in the mouth that appear red

A red rash on the hands and soles of feet

Painful sores on the front of the mouth or throat

It’s important to note that some adults may become infected yet not develop any of the symptoms. Babies and children are more prone as they haven’t developed enough antibodies to fight the onset of the disease. However, parents should definitely exercise caution and be sure to wash hands with soap and clean water before coming into contact with a child during this outbreak period, if not at all times.

What Causes HFMD

HFMD is caused by enteroviruses, where the two main viruses causing HFMD are the Coxsackie A16 virus and the Enterovirus71 (EV71). The current spate of cases are mostly caused by the enterovirus. This strain can cause the following effects:-

dehydration

encephalitis (inflammation of the brain)

cardiorespiratory failure

even death.

The virus transfers from one individual to another through direct contact. This could be through the saliva, mucus, blister liquid, and feces of those that are infected. That’s why it’s important for all parents to exercise caution, even if you don’t see any HFMD symptoms on yourself.