Here’s The Truth About 10 Common Asian Food Myths

You’ve probably heard one (or all) of these food myths if you’ve grown up in an Asian household. Chances are, these myths have stuck with you through to adulthood. From not being able to eat seafood or chicken after a major surgery to avoiding spicy foods while pregnant because it might induce labour, is there even an ounce of truth in any of these myths?
We take a look at 10 of them and set the record straight:
1. The Myth: Expectant Mothers Should Avoid Spicy Food
Instead, pregnant women should continue eating a balanced diet throughout their pregnancy and after giving birth. One thing to note, however. While eating spicy food will not cause any harm to the baby, it might make pregnant women feel uncomfortable, especially if they suffer from heartburn, as spicy foods can aggravate it.