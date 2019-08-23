Navigation

Here’s The Truth About 10 Common Asian Food Myths

Good news: some of the food you've been told to avoid is actually safe to eat!
Text: Atika Lim @ womensweekly.com.sg / Images: Depositphotos
August 23, 2019
By Women's Weekly
You’ve probably heard one (or all) of these food myths if you’ve grown up in an Asian household. Chances are, these myths have stuck with you through to adulthood. From not being able to eat seafood or chicken after a major surgery to avoiding spicy foods while pregnant because it might induce labour, is there even an ounce of truth in any of these myths?

We take a look at 10 of them and set the record straight:

1. The Myth: Expectant Mothers Should Avoid Spicy Food

Spicy foods are supposedly able to trigger labour in heavily pregnant mothers. According to what Associate Professor Tan Thiam Chye of KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital told the Straits Times, there is no such evidence of spicy food triggering labour.

Instead, pregnant women should continue eating a balanced diet throughout their pregnancy and after giving birth. One thing to note, however. While eating spicy food will not cause any harm to the baby, it might make pregnant women feel uncomfortable, especially if they suffer from heartburn, as spicy foods can aggravate it.

