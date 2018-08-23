Her World Reviews: Under Armour Vanish And Sportstyle

Known as a brand that combines style and functionality in its pieces, the team was excited to incorporate the new Under Armour Vanish and Sportstyle collections into our daily active routine and put the pieces to the test. Find out what we had to say:

“I live a very active lifestyle – going for CrossFit about four times a week with a combination of swimming and running sessions during the weekends. What I love about the Under Armour Vanish and Sportstyle collections is that they are stylish enough for me to pass them off as ‘athleisure’ wear as my office’s dress code is pretty laidback.

I took the Women’s UA Vanish Low Sports Bra and Vanish Glass Lens Legging for a spin during a CrossFit session which had handstand and squat work. The former, which is suited for yoga, pilates, and hiking was extremely comfortable – the straps never dug into my skin and held everything in place even when I was up in a handstand. As for the latter, they were comfortable to squat in and I didn’t experience any chafing – a quality that is uniform across all their other leggings (I also tested out the Favourites Legging A1 Graphic). Plus, as my CrossFit sessions are conducted in a warehouse, which can get very hot, I appreciated how the leggings had a second skin-like texture – never stifling. Meanwhile, I enjoyed donning the Women’s UA Sportstyle Short with a more relaxed and airy fit (with side pockets to store valuables) during my runs. With our sweltering weather, it’s made from material that wicks sweat and dries quickly – a fact I can attest.” – Li-Wei, features and beauty writer