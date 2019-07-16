7 Inspiring & Empowering Things Hannah Yeoh Has Said

Life has been a whirlwind for Yang Berhormat Hannah Yeoh, not so much right after GE14, but rather, after the 2nd of July when she was sworn in as the deputy minister of Women, Family and Community Development.

Here are 7 inspiring and powerful life lessons Hannah has shared with us:

“My seven-year-old told me if my new job is too difficult, I should just quit. Her father had to explain that you can’t just quit because some things are tough. So, I try to show them photos and videos of my work in hopes they will understand that I’m not just caring for them, but for other children in Malaysia as well.”

READ: Raising A Child with Autism Spectrum