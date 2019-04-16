Hang Out at Dome Cafe with Her World – The Evolution of Autism Awareness in Malaysia. In conjunction with World Autism Month, we had a special edition of Hang Out at Dome Cafe with Her World to support the Embrace Autism event held at Intermark Mall KL organised by Dome Cafe Malaysia. The event is also supported by Early Autism Project and the Hope Project. Editor Eena chats with Head of Marketing of Dome Cafe Malaysia, Puan Noraza, Director of Early Autism Project, Jochebed Isaacs and artist Raja Azhar about the importance of autism awareness in Malaysia.

Find out more about the event which took place early April here.