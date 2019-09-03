Hang Out at Dome Cafe with Her World Merdeka Special

In this final episode of Hang Out at Dome Cafe with Her World, Eena celebrates Malaysia with guests artist and maker, Nini Marini Ramlan and singer, actor and songwriter Chelsia Ng. How do you usually celebrate Merdeka day? Our guests share with us their favourite moments from childhood in this exclusive Merdeka Special.
We would like to thank all of you for joining us on our year-long collaboration with Dome Cafe Malaysia. We hope to share more stories and awareness on various topics in the near future. Stay tuned for more Hang Out with Her World!
A big THANK YOU to Dome Cafe Malaysia for all the love and support. Not forgetting all the delicious treats and coffees we had.