Good Vibes 2018 Girl Gang: Lunadira

A fresh graduate from Monash with a degree in Business and Commerce, and soon-to-be performer at the Good Vibes 2018, Lunadira catches people’s hearts with her music; a cross between groovy rnb and pop.

1. What was it that led you into pursuing music as a career?

It was honestly my friends that pushed me to consider being a serious performer and singer. The reason for my internet presence as a singer/songwriter was because of my friend Lyssa who created a Twitter account for me. I’ve always posted covers online but she (and a few other of my close friends) encouraged me to post my original songs and it kind of snowballed from there. The first song I pushed out was actually about Lyssa being late all the time.

2. You started off by covering songs on Youtube, did the song-writing came naturally after?

I’ve always been writing short prose in my endless amount of diaries. I had an obsession with writing short (amateur) poems as a kid and it only turned into songwriting when I got my first guitar at 15 years old. There’s a lot of unfinished songs that are left, collecting dust. I’ll probably re-visit them sometime soon.

3. What should one consider before diving into the music scene?

Start with these three questions – What are your intentions? What do you want to do it for? How far do you want to go with it? There are a lot of things to consider but the one thing I think that you should always try to maintain is your genuineness with the content that you’re creating. It could be very daunting to share a piece of yourself with the world so make sure you know where your heart is when you want to push that out there. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t have fun with it though.

4. Why do you think it’s so important for Malaysians to be involved and support the local music scene?

We’ve got plenty of talents that are just begging to be heard and the definition of “Malaysian music” shouldn’t be reserved for veterans that have been conquering Malaysian radio for years. The importance of valuing art in the form of music creates a sense of identity that I think we as Malaysians should be proud of. We should embrace change, not shy away from it, so maybe open your ears a little more.

5. What can audiences expect from you at the Good Vibes 2018?

New material and a good time!