GirlPower with Ocean’s 8

The Ocean’s franchise is back with a bolder and sassier cast. The plot may seem very similar to the previous movies, but perhaps that’s what makes it all the more thrilling and enjoyable. Swapping the gender of the whole team is genius — it sends an empowering message while still being fun (and breathes fresh air into the franchise by not rehashing the cast from the last three movies).

Each character that forms Ocean’s 8 is exceptionally savage and funny in her own way. There’s Sandra Bullock who plays the lead female character, Deborah Ocean, the mastermind of a USD150 million heist centered on one piece of jewellery from the Met Gala. Sandra Bullock’s character is, of course, the sister of fan favourite Danny Ocean, played by the ever-dapper George Clooney.

As soon as Deborah gets out of prison, she starts to recruit a team for her heist together with her longtime partner, Lou, played by Cate Blanchett. The all-star team also includes Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, and Awkwafina. Taking a leaf from the previous Ocean’s movies, each character contributes her own unique skill set.

This time ’round, Helena Bonham Carter and Sarah Paulson are our favourites. Their quirkiness provided plenty of memorable laughs. Overall, it’s a fun and action-packed heist with a cast that has put up quite a fantastic show! We recommend watching how the ladies smoothly work their charm to steal jewellery worth USD150 million while evading capture. Although fairly predictable — but with some tricks up its sleeves — we dare say you won’t regret watching Ocean’s 8.