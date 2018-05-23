Getting to Know Siti Kasim

Having caused quite the stir on social media thanks to a certain middle finger gesture, lawyer and activist Siti Kasim is no stranger to controversy – refusing to be boxed in by traditional and mundane societal stereotypes. With a larger-than-life personality and a certain sort of vibrancy that fills up the room, I sit down to have a chat with her, curious as to what sort of cloth she is cut from. As it turns out, it’s one woven with compassion and vivaciousness, fortified by a steely conviction of always speaking up against injustice.

Who is Siti Kasim?

“The truth is, I am a solitary person and really enjoy my own company. People think I’m loud but I’m actually very private,” she says, without batting an eyelid, before erupting into laughter. While her name has typically been mentioned in the same breath as controversy, it’s not for want on her part. “I’ve always been vocal and even told my teacher it was rude to call me by my full name when I was in Standard 4,” she chuckles. And she’s expressed this spunk and gumption in all areas of her life, including religion. “The ustaz (religious teacher) used to tell us God is the creator of everything, so I asked, “Who created God?”” Unfortunately, it’s this innate curiosity and quest for the truth that has landed her in plenty of hot water. Nonetheless, she endures, “Telling me I’m not supposed to question things like that will, naturally, make me more curious.”

Humble beginnings

Unbeknownst to most, she did not begin her career in law. “I was active and playful in school. I didn’t really understand the concept of exams, but somehow, I managed to pass them and was put in the science stream. I didn’t like it, though; math was beyond me!” she exasperates. It was the unkind words of her best friend’s father that sparked the fire in her. Despite achieving the same grades as her best friend, a flawed system meant Siti was unable to advance to Form 6. “In terms of intelligence, I knew we were on the same level. But when I told her father I was pursuing a diploma in secretarial science, he mocked me and told me his daughter was off to do law,” she recounts. That episode ended with her in tears, but it also fired up something within her.

Opportunity finally came a-knocking when her first ex-husband was sent to Scotland to study. “I did everything to survive – I’m even an expert at cutting kebab!” she titters. They moved again, this time to London, where she gave birth to her daughter. She praises God for working in mysterious ways. “As I had been trained in typing and office work, I was easily hired by an education body which encourages self-improvement. They paid for my access course to law and so, I studied it at the age of 33 and got called to the bar at 37, while working and taking care of my daughter simultaneously. It was really tough.”