Fried Rice Stuffed Capsicums

Turn your leftover rice into this stuffed capsicum goodness!
Recipe by Bauersyndication.com.au
All About Her|Dapur With Love
Women's Weekly
November 27, 2018
By Saidah

Photo by: Rodney Macuja/Bauersyndication.com.au

PREP 10 Mins COOK 20 Mins SERVES 4

4 small red capsicums, halved, seeded
1 tbsp peanut oil
2 beef bacon, chopped
3 green onions, white part chopped, tips sliced
1 clove garlic, crushed
2 tsps grated ginger
3 cups leftover cooked rice
1 cup frozen peas, corn and carrot mix, thawed
½ cup broccoli, cut roughly
2 tbsps Chinese cooking wine, optional
2 tbsps kecap manis, plus extra
1 tsp sesame oil
2 eggs, lightly beaten
Steamed vegetables, to serve

  1. Preheat oven to moderate, 180°C. Line an oven tray with baking paper.
  2. Place capsicum on tray, cut-side up. Spray with oil and bake 15 to 20 mins until tender.
  3. In a wok or large frying pan, heat oil on high. Stir-fry bacon 2 mins until browned. Stir-fry white part of onion, garlic and ginger 1 min until fragrant.
  4. Add rice and vegetables, stir-frying 2 mins. Toss through wine, kecap manis and sesame oil.
  5. Push rice to one side of wok and pour in eggs. Scramble with a spatula until just set, then toss through rice.
  6. Spoon fried rice into capsicums on tray. Bake 10 mins to warm through.
  7. Sprinkle with sliced green onion and drizzle with extra kecap manis. Serve with steamed vegetables of choice.

TIPS: 1 cup raw rice makes 3 cups cooked. Use any fresh veggies in place of frozen.

