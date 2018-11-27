Fried Rice Stuffed Capsicums
PREP 10 Mins COOK 20 Mins SERVES 4
4 small red capsicums, halved, seeded
1 tbsp peanut oil
2 beef bacon, chopped
3 green onions, white part chopped, tips sliced
1 clove garlic, crushed
2 tsps grated ginger
3 cups leftover cooked rice
1 cup frozen peas, corn and carrot mix, thawed
½ cup broccoli, cut roughly
2 tbsps Chinese cooking wine, optional
2 tbsps kecap manis, plus extra
1 tsp sesame oil
2 eggs, lightly beaten
Steamed vegetables, to serve
- Preheat oven to moderate, 180°C. Line an oven tray with baking paper.
- Place capsicum on tray, cut-side up. Spray with oil and bake 15 to 20 mins until tender.
- In a wok or large frying pan, heat oil on high. Stir-fry bacon 2 mins until browned. Stir-fry white part of onion, garlic and ginger 1 min until fragrant.
- Add rice and vegetables, stir-frying 2 mins. Toss through wine, kecap manis and sesame oil.
- Push rice to one side of wok and pour in eggs. Scramble with a spatula until just set, then toss through rice.
- Spoon fried rice into capsicums on tray. Bake 10 mins to warm through.
- Sprinkle with sliced green onion and drizzle with extra kecap manis. Serve with steamed vegetables of choice.
TIPS: 1 cup raw rice makes 3 cups cooked. Use any fresh veggies in place of frozen.