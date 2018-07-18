5 Food That You Think Are Healthful But Are Not

Most Malaysians (read: the non-super human Malaysians) will agree that it’s really hard to commit to clean eating when you constantly have delicious nasi lemak, chicken curry or bak kut teh calling your name. So… the following list is going to gut you. As it turns out, some food that you think are healthy or healthful are actually not what they are touted to be. Here are just some that we discovered.

Food That You Think Are Healthful But Are Not

1. Dried Fruit

Don’t be fooled by the word “fruit” as dried fruit usually have a high sugar content and is loaded with preservatives. Also, as they are usually dehydrated to suck up the moisture, the nutrient goes out the window as well. What’s even worse is if they are brightly coloured – this means that the manufacturer might have pre-treated the fruit to keep it pretty. Even when you eat naturally-dried fruits, remember that they have become compacted, so it really contains more calories per serving compared to fresh fruits, so eat less.

2. Low-Fat or Fat-Free Food

An analysis conducted by UK media The Telegraph found that low-fat or fat-free food may actually contain more sugar. In fact, the levels of sugar are even described as harmful. Since removing the fat may affect the taste, food manufacturers add sugar to make the food more appealing. So do check the labels for sugar content when you buy low-fat or fat-free food.

3. Instant Oatmeal

While the fibre provided by oatmeal helps keep your digestive system healthy, instant oats often contain a lot of salt and sugar. This is to make up for lost taste as instant oats are pre-boiled. And if you add on sweet toppings without counting calories, that adds on to your intake. When buying instant oats, look for those that contain less than 200mg of sodium, 6g or less of sugar and at least 3g of fibre per serving.

4. Store-bought Smoothies

Unless you make your own and use real fruits, smoothies that you buy at the store may not be as healthful as you thought. Have you seen them prepare your smoothie and pour in syrup along with real fruits? This syrup gives that fruity flavour and is packed with sugar and calories. Buy smoothies only if they contain only real fruit and you can see how it is prepared.

5. Sushi

It really depends on the sushi topping. If it’s sashimi, or something natural and prepared in a healthful way, like grilled unagi or prawn, then it’s alright. If it’s a specialty roll, though, like the California roll with its mayonaisse and fake crab, than be mindful that it isn’t exactly healthful.