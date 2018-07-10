Fairytale Wedding of Chryseis Tan and Faliq Nasimuddin

Following their solemnisation and Chinese tea ceremony earlier in February, heirs Chryseis Tan and Faliq Nasimuddin had their wedding reception in Kuala Lumpur over the weekend.

While the solemnisation and tea ceremony took place at The Chateau Spa & Organic Wellness Resort, part of the Berjaya Group owned by Chryseis’s father, tycoon Robert Tan, the formal reception, or majlis bersanding, was held at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), which was developed by NAZA TTDI, part of the group of companies founded by Faliq’s late father, Tan Sri Nasimuddin SM Amin. Dubbed the “Fairytale Wedding” by guests, with the hashtag #chrysfaliqeverafter the event took place on Sunday, 8 July.

Chryseis wore a beautiful dress made of songket, a Malaysian textile designated a national treasure, by designers Fiziwoo, with shoes from Jimmy Choo. Already mesmerised by the enchanting floral arrangements adorning the hall, guests were later entertained by Malaysian songstress Dayang Nurfaizah and Irish crooner Shane Filan from the band Westlife.

Later, at the after party, the couple had their first dance to “You Make Me Wanna” performed live by the original singers themselves, the British band Blue.