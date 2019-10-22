Explore These Muslim-Friendly Destinations In Western Australia

Western Australia is the perfect destination for Muslim travellers who are looking to spend some quality time together with their loved ones. With so many family-friendly activities, Muslim-friendly eateries, and gorgeous sights to behold, it’s easy to fall in love with Western Australia from the moment you step foot in it.

Being one of the largest states in the world that is complemented by diverse climate, a long history and spectacular flora and fauna, there is a wonderful coalition of experiences, sights and senses, just perfect for families looking for a casual trip that span from a few days to even a few weeks

Its capital city, Perth, is just a 5.5-hour flight away from Kuala Lumpur and even shares the same time zone with us. Jet-lag begone! While there are endless destinations in Western Australia to explore, we’ve created the ultimate checklist with some of the most gorgeous and family-friendly attractions for parents to enjoy together with their kids

Here are some top choices of exciting activities and interesting places to explore in Western Australia: