Experts Reveal Foolproof Ways To Repair A Sexless Marriage

Some couples are happily sexless, while others are delirious doing it daily.
However, marriage pros agree that if either partner in a couple is unhappy with the frequency of sex in their relationship, the consequences can be catastrophic. Mismatched libidos can drive a wedge between partners, affect moods, undermine trust, raise resentment, cause hurt, destroy emotional intimacy, annihilate self-esteem and so on.
Here’s what to do to remedy a sexless situation and get the physical intimacy you desire:
Talk about it
Communicate your needs to your partner and tell him that you’d like to get back on track, but do it in the right way, says sexologist Dr Nikki Goldstein, “Keep it natural and keep anger out of it.”