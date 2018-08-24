Expert Recommendations: 5 Top Dessert Spots In Sydney

Jennifer Lam moved to Sydney ten years ago to work as an accountant. However, work soon tired her out. She then took a trip to Okinawa, Japan where she had her first taste of sea salt ice cream. It was love at first bite, and this soon led to one of the most Instagrammable (read: prettiest) ice cream concoctions ever created in Sydney. Lam co-founded Aqua S, with their signature dream-like ice cream, and it has been a hit with Sydnesiders as well as visitors to the city.

As an insider in Sydney, we asked Lam to recommend five dessert spots to hit up when in the city. Of course, understandably Aqua S is at the top of the list. It would surely have made it anyway even if Lam wasn’t the founder and creator of her signature ice-cream. However, Lam wasn’t holding back about how much she loves the competition and dished on her fave five with no reserve. Here are Jennifer Lam of Aqua S’s top picks of dessert spots to chill out at in Sydney.

Top 5 Dessert Spots In Sydney Recommended By Jennifer Lam of Aqua S

1. Aqua S, Regent Place

If you didn’t already know, the signature ice cream at Aqua S is the sea salt ice cream in a pretty pastel blue with a cloud of cotton candy around the base, popcorn atop that, candy rock sprinkles and a toasted marshmallow, all served in a dark brown waffle cone. Lam was looking to differentiate herself from competitors and that she did! The inspiration was from her favourite candies as a kid, and we think the nostalgia factor really works.

And while sea salt ice cream will always be on the menu, Aqua S regularly changes their other offerings to flavours to fit the season, or just to keep you coming back. Check out their Matcha Cheese Cake and Lemon Lime Bitters concoction below.

2. Two Sis & Co, Pyrmont

Lam loves the brunches and desserts here. Look out for their matcha pancakes and their chicken burgers for breakfast. They seem to have excellent vegan options, too.

3. La Floraison, Regent Place

Lam gets her fantastical-coffee-art here and gushes about the 3D flower jellies.

4. Pancakes On The Rocks, The Rocks

No prizes for guessing what their specialty is here, which is what Jen goes for, but they do serve a mean brunch as well.

5. Gelato Messina, various locations in Sydney

“The ice cream cake is amazing” – Jennifer Lam, Aqua S founder. ‘Nuff said.