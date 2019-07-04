Enid Blyton’s Malory Towers Coming To The Screen

Exciting news, fans of the Malory Towers series! If you grew up reading it and dreaming about going to boarding school in Cornwall, the series will soon be adapted into a 13-part series.

Do expect some changes to the setting to resound with modern times. The books are, after all, set in a girls’ boarding school in the 1940s. However, it’ll still revolve around spunky schoolgirl Darrell Rivers and her friends. The midnight feasts, stage plays, lacrosse games, and pranks we fantasised about as girls will also remain!

The TV series may be a better way to introduce your daughters and nieces to the stories you loved as a girl. It’ll feature timeless themes such as friendship cliques, the fear of missing out, bullying, crushes, peer pressure, and self-doubt. The books, unfortunately, may seem too dated to the younger generation.

There is no release date yet, so it’ll probably be some time before the series premieres on CBBC, a children’s TV brand owned by the BBC.

We can’t wait to see how the cast and Malory Towers itself will look like once that’s been decided!

How the book series’ covers have evolved over the years: