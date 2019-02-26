English Words That Malaysians Use Differently

English has long existed and developed over the course of around 1400 years in Europe. Considering how long it has been in use, we would expect all words to be used and mean the same. However, with something we’d like to call “Manglish-isation”, it seems that some of the English words we use in daily conversations seem to have taken on new meanings and appear gibberish to the native English-speakers visiting our country. Let’s take a look at some of these words that seem to be too puzzling for some of us, apparently, and hope this mini-guide will help to alleviate any confusion. (No, really, we ourselves just found out how some of these words are used these days).

Word #1: On

“On” is an English preposition word that is used to describe something being placed on top of another. However, in Malaysia, we use it to indicate that we are on board for a plan or an activity.

Example: “Babes, are we on for our chick-flick marathon tonight?” “On!”

Word #2: Power

We Malaysians understand perfectly well what “power” means. It’s just that we feel that this word is more precise when we want to express something to be great and awesome. Just like the Power Rangers, “power” is a part of their name because they are awesome, right?

Example: “Jay Chou’s performance was so power lah!”

Word #3: Pattern

When an English speaker says pattern, it means a repeated decorative design. When Malaysians say pattern, we mean a person with many unusual behaviours.

Example: “I want a regular size pearl milk tea with two cubes of ice, 30% sugar and additional grass jelly, please.” “Oi! Can you don’t be so pattern ah!?”

Word #4: One

No, we are not talking about the number “one”. We just say “one” to add confirmation to our statement.

Example: “Try asking her, she sure knows one!”

Word #5: Action

Action is supposed to mean movement, right? Then, showing off is an action! That’s why we use it to describe someone who is haughty and arrogant.

Example: “You see she so action, purposely says she is broke and could “only” afford a BMW.”

Word #6: Banana

B-A-N-A-N-A is a fruit but for Malaysians it can also mean a Chinese who doesn’t know how to speak Chinese. That is because they are “yellow on the outside but white on the inside”.

Example: “She is a banana, she don’t know how to speak Mandarin one.”

Word #7: Steady

Steady literally translates to stable but we like to use it to describe someone who is chilled and laid back. To be honest, the Malaysian usage of the word is actually along the lines of its meaning. Don’t you agree?

Example: “Wah steady ah Ellen, you don’t need to study for the test later?”

In a melting pot of cultures, it’s just fitting that the English language has evolved into the colourful

Related article: OF CERTOT, MEMBAWANG AND OTHER MALAYSIAN SLANG

Photos by Shutterstock. Main photo by Pixabay.