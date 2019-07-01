Effective Ways to Break Up Relationships

Nobody finds breaking up easy, but sometimes you need to break away from a relationship. Find out how do you cut ties with a subpar personal trainer or a masseuse who is rubbing you the wrong way? Breaking up is hard to do, but when a relationship – be it personal or professional – no longer works, it is time to bring it to an end. If you need to say “goodbye” but cannot find the words, here are some tips that will help make the break-up easier so you can move on.

EXERCISE BUDDY

You took up running (or that Zumba class) together, but now you feel like your buddy is holding you back. If you want to change your exercise regimen, tell her you want to work out longer, faster or more often, and ask if she would like to join you, says psychotherapist Tina B. Tessina, PhD, author of Money, Sex And Kids. If she says no, you can respond with, “I have enjoyed working out with you, but I want to try this new thing.”