5 Ways To Take Better Care Of Yourself During The Working Week

Self-care hacks you can do at your desk.
All About Her
Women's Weekly
September 26, 2019
By Adelina Tan

Feel tired and burnt out by Friday? To thrive from nine to five – rather than pushing through the morning feeling lethargic and relying on caffeine – the key is to incorporate daily self-care hacks at your desk. These can be really simple additions to your day that will make the world of difference.

Calm yourself with essential oils

Woman filling in bottle with pine essential oil

Lavender, orange and bergamot essential oils can  relax and uplift you when you’re feeling stressed  or stuck for creativity. Keep a small stash in your drawer and occasionally douse a few drops on a cotton ball to sniff, or pop a small amount on your wrists or neck. It will help revive your spirits without disturbing others sitting nearby.

