5 Ways To Take Better Care Of Yourself During The Working Week

Feel tired and burnt out by Friday? To thrive from nine to five – rather than pushing through the morning feeling lethargic and relying on caffeine – the key is to incorporate daily self-care hacks at your desk. These can be really simple additions to your day that will make the world of difference.
Calm yourself with essential oils
Lavender, orange and bergamot essential oils can relax and uplift you when you’re feeling stressed or stuck for creativity. Keep a small stash in your drawer and occasionally douse a few drops on a cotton ball to sniff, or pop a small amount on your wrists or neck. It will help revive your spirits without disturbing others sitting nearby.