4 Tips To Getting Noticed And Promoted At Work

Over the last decade, much has been said and done about women empowerment and advancement in the workforce. More girls enter universities than boys and yet female labour force participation remains low. The leadership canvas is even more skewed.

In Malaysia, 70% of public university enrollments in 2016 were women, but the female labour force participation was only 54.3% compared to 80.2% for men. Female numbers drop significantly in the top ranks with only 24% in senior management and 19.1% on the boards of top 100 public listed companies in Malaysia.

Movements like Lean In highlight many of the challenges women face at the workplace. Here are our top 4 tips to overcome existing barriers and climb up the leadership ladder:

1. Take career risks

Research shows that women generally shy away from taking career risks and putting their names forward to leap into a big new role when they don’t feel they have 100% of the qualifications. In contrast, men are a lot more confident in raising their hands for new opportunities and apply for job when they meet just 60% of the qualifications.

Two main behaviours are commonly perceived to be the reason: women’s lack of confidence in their own abilities, and fear of failure. A study that interviewed over a thousand men and women indicated that 10% of women did not apply due to lack of confidence and 22% did not want to put themselves out there if they were likely to fail.

Failure, rather than success, is where the most-valued learning comes from. In this age of disruption where failure is becoming more acceptable than ever before, learning to fail and dealing with the outcomes are seen as an essential leadership quality. When in doubt, ask yourself, what would you do if you were not afraid?

2. Build strong and diverse support networks

Most of us realise that networking is essential for long-term career progression. There are at least 3 different networks that can play an important role in supporting the leadership journey — operational, strategic and personal. Operational networks help with day-to-day tasks; strategic networks help open new doors; and personal networks boost personal as well as professional development.

Often, strategic networking is underutilised. A strategic support network is made of those mentors and sponsors who will help envision the future, support initiatives, and get additional resources necessary for career growth. Male domination in senior ranks, the tendency to socialise with ‘likes’, and concerns about being labelled makes it even more challenging for women to network strategically.

Building support systems requires conscious effort! Identify the area you want to focus on, find the right people that could support you, and then find time in your schedule to build meaningful relations. Begin with finding a platform or activity of common interest and just show up.

3. Overcome ‘likeability’ syndrome

Studies indicate that women are penalised for being confident and dominant. They are also easily labelled ‘bossy’. During many of my speaking engagements, I have asked men and women in the room to raise their hands if they’ve been called bossy at least once in life — never did a man raise his hand!

Strong female leaders accept this double bind and get comfortable with the discomfort. Once we overcome the inherent (or perceived) tendency to want to be liked, it is easier to navigate through the jungle gym of our careers. The reality is that being a leader requires decision-making which cannot please everyone.

4. Invest in yourself

Investing time and effort in identifying your career goals, values and tendencies goes a long way in empowering a leader. Strong leaders are aware of their strengths and weaknesses. They align their career aspirations with personal values to drive greater meaning and purpose. In today’s competitive world, leaders also focus on building a personal brand that makes them stand out more visibly.

Step back every once in a while and reflect on your goals and the journey. Once you are more self-aware, create a life path most aligned with who you are and where you want to head.

Lean In Career Programme (LICP) 3.0

At Lean In Malaysia, we believe that advancing women in their careers is not just a social agenda, it is an economic and development case. We work with a dedicated team of volunteers to educate, enable and empower women to pursue personal and professional ambition. One of our objectives is to increase representation of women in leadership.

This year our 9-week signature career accelerator, Lean In Career Programme (LICP) 3.0, aims to advance the agenda of getting more women in leadership positions by equipping them with tools, support systems, and confidence to overcome challenges, attain relevant skills and thrive in their leadership journey. The programme is specifically designed to address the barriers and tips highlighted above.

Programme participants will get the opportunity to attend workshops on the various topics that hold women back in their careers. Each participant gets paired with a mentor — industry leaders from our partner companies such as GE, UEM, Fave, SP Setia, Citibank, Ambank, Catcha Group, etc. — and the opportunity to attend networking events organised by Lean In Malaysia.

LICP3.0 is open to female professionals with 2-5 years of managerial experience. Deadline for applications is 15th July 2018. Don’t miss out on this opportunity! Find out more at http://leaninmalaysia.com/about-licp3/.