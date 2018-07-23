Sand, Sun and Fun at Doubletree Resort by Hilton in Penang

For a fun yet relaxing staycation with your family, be sure to pick a hotel where you can experience it all without having to leave the hotel. At the new DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Penang – the country’s first DoubleTree resort – the rich culture of Penang is artistically captured within its four walls. The oh-so-cute TeddyVille Museum even resides within the resort itself. You don’t have to leave the building to let the bears regale you with fascinating historical tales of Penang.

Located in Batu Ferringhi, this cool family-friendly resort is just 15 minutes from George Town. It’s also just a stone’s throw away from the Ferringhi night market.

Art-Inspired Decor

Enjoy their scrumptious signature cookies with your name on it as you arrive at the resort. What makes DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Penang stand out from the other DoubleTree Resorts is the way they have cleverly incorporated the island’s heritage into the resort. You see this in murals of lively Penang streets to batik lounge tables and even beautiful acrylic ceramic tiles outside each carefully appointed room.

Take your pick from 316 rooms ranging from the Family, Guestroom, Deluxe and Suite. Enjoy full or partial sea views in selected categories with a balcony. Enjoy the walk in rain showers. Wireless high-speed Internet access and 40-inch LED TVs with a variety of channels ensure in-room entertainment.

Family Fun

From splashing good fun in the sun at the exciting Kids’ Pool and Kids’ Wet Play Area, to the Kids’ Club where your kids get to play and learn all sorts of exciting things, you can make every minute of their stay memorable. At the Kids’ Club, kids can learn how to play the ukulele or pick up a skill or two in the culinary arts – and much more!

For a family activity, bring your kids to TeddyVille Museum. Here you can find everything you need to know about Penang’s traditions and heritage.

All About Relaxation

What is a beach resort without a spa? Book precious me-time at DoubleTree Resort’s The Spacation, and let their expert therapists knead away your aches and pains. Alternatively, opt for a romantic massage with your partner. This is the time to take advantage of the babysitting services available. While you are at it, try The Spacation’s signature Herbal Hot Compress Massage. If you feel like making it a spa day for the whole family, DoubleTree also offers treatments for children from ages six to 12 years old.

Mouth-watering Food

Starving after all that gallivanting? Indulge in all-day dining at Makan Kitchen that offers Malay, Chinese, Indian, Peranakan and Western delicacies. There are local favourites such as curry noodles, char kuey teow and roti canai, just to name a few. Meanwhile, your kids get to savour all the delicious cuisines at the specially dedicated kids’ buffet corner.

At the dessert bar, pick your local favourite flavour of aiskrim potong. Suffice to say, Makan Kitchen has everything to satisfy your taste buds!

More at www.penangresort.doubletree.com or call 04-892 8000.