Do Men Really Know What Women Want?

Are men really in tune with women? In this episode of Hang Out at Dome Cafe with Her World, editor Eena invited her first-ever all male panel. The guests, comedian Dr Jason Leong, TV personality, Nazruddin Rahman and Youtube motivational speaker, Aiman Azlan shared their views on the hot topic.

From how to get the best gift for your spouse to handling disagreements, these guys surely know a little about the women in their lives. Watch the informative yet funny hang out session to find out if men really know what women want!

Location: Dome Cafe Malaysia, IPC