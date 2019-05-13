Dennis Lau Concert To Benefit Teach For Malaysia

Come 29 June 2019, Malaysian violin virtuoso Dennis Lau will once again take to the stage for a full-scale mega concert with a host of guest artistes to deliver what is sure to be a magnificent performance following the previous concert, “Dennis Lau & Friends: The Phoenix Rising” in 2016.

This time around, the theme is “The Chosen”, but it actually doesn’t refer to Dennis as the one and only chosen individual, but rather to the all-star ensemble that will be performing alongside him. The line-up also includes four talented youths from the Teach For Malaysia program who have been selected to perform a song written by Dennis on-stage during the concert.

“Dennis Lau & Friends: The Chosen” will see Dennis teaming up with performers Aisyah Aziz, Jeryl Lee, Dewi Seriestha, Lee elaine, Jimmy Sax, Dennis Yin, Fara Dolhadi and Namewee. The singing group Nama, of which Fara Dolhadi is also a member and who recently made waves on Asia’s Got Talent, will be performing with Dennis as well. The show producer is the acclaimed Jennifer Thompson, with revered musical director Aubrey Suwito overseeing the musical aspects of the concert.

For A Good Cause

The name of the theme, “The Chosen” is stated to represent Dennis starting his ‘Give Back’ movement in collaboration with Teach For Malaysia, which deploys specially-trained teachers to high-need schools across Malaysia to help support the teachers at these schools in ensuring that students get equal access to quality education of an international standard. The ‘Give Back’ movement includes a masterclass and mentorship programme for selected students who have been in the Teach for Malaysia program, and it’s not too much to say that the students really do feel like each of them is “The Chosen” with this opportunity provided by Dennis to hone their vocal skills and chase their singing dreams.

“My mother taught me the piano from the age of 3, and at the age of 7 I picked up the violin. I am where I am today because I had people who believed in me, who encouraged me and who provided me with opportunities,” says Dennis.

“I have made my mark in the industry and I feel strongly that it is now time for me to give back through providing opportunities in music. My collaboration with Teach For Malaysia (TFM) enables me to do just that – empowering deserving children with the opportunities to pursue music.”

Says Dzameer Dzulkifli, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Teach For Malaysia, “Teach For Malaysia believes in giving all children the opportunity to attain an excellent education, so that they can live lives they truly love. We are grateful for partners like Dennis Lau who share the same dream: To provide opportunities and platforms for students to realise their full potential.”

“Over the last 6 months, Dennis and Fara (Dolhadi) have mentored 4 students of Teach For Malaysia teachers in vocal training, teaching them what it takes to be a performing artiste. This life-changing opportunity has stirred up their ambitions and empowered them to pursue music as a future career,” continues Dzameer. “Our students are honoured to be selected to perform the song that Dennis composed for them during ‘The Chosen’ concert.”

At the concert, the four students from Teach For Malaysia will be performing a song entitled ‘Esok’, which has been especially composed by Dennis for them.

Concert Details

The “Dennis Lau & Friends: The Chosen” concert will be happening on 29 June 2019 for one night only. To be held at the Mega Star Arena at Viva Mall, Kuala Lumpur, tickets for the show are priced at RM169, RM299, RM499, RM699 and RM999, with a portion of ticket sales to go to Teach For Malaysia to support its mission to end education inequity. For ticket sales, do go to www.ticketcharge.com.my.