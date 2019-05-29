Decorate Your Home Like A Hotel Room

Luxe Hotel Suite Feel For The Living Room

“People often purchase things without thinking of the big picture,” says Blaine. Hotel interior decorators, on the other hand, design the whole room based on a chosen concept and and decide on furnishings that fit that concept. Thus, for homemakers, it’s important to decide on a concept and stick to it.

To make a living room feel like a hotel suite, one way to do this is by paying attention to all the little details. “Take a few moments in the day to make yourself happier, look better or feel better,” says Blaine. Look for interesting decor pieces that fit your concept and place them sparingly on table tops and display surfaces. Do take care to balance out your items with your space so that it doesn’t look too cluttered. Luxury hotel suites are never cluttered.

You also shouldn’t feel rushed to go out and buy decor items. Wait for the perfect objects to appear in your life so that home still feels like home. “Fill up your house with things you love,” says Blaine.

“One thing that most people don’t think more about is home fragrance, which is important to cover up smells of cooking,” says Blaine. Of course, a nice home fragrance will make the house feel more pleasant and welcoming, too, just like when you first check-in into a hotel room.

“Home fragrance is a really affordable way to make the house feel good,” says Blaine.