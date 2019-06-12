Comedian Iliza Shlesinger Heads to Kuala Lumpur

When we heard that standup comedian Iliza Shlesinger was heading to Malaysia, we were excited to learn more about her especially since we’ve watched her special on Netflix.

Iliza is known for being the 2008 winner of NBC’s Last Comic Standing. Her witty remarks discussing life in your 30s today and her expressive body language will leave you asking for more.

Her World: How can comedians use their platform to empower women?

Iliza: “By virtue of the fact that you are a woman daring to speak publicly you’ve already made a statement. Being truthful and honest, especially when it hurts and is ugly is a great way to be. Speaking out on subjects that other people are afraid to or didn’t know they could is also helpful. I do this job to make people laugh, secondarily I want to make them think. I happen to be a woman but first and foremost I am a comic.”

HW: What do you feel mature women can learn from millennials?

Iliza: “I don’t think older women are that interested in lessons from younger women, per say but hey, there’s always how to post better Instagram content, what’s cool to watch on a Netflix and maybe something like how to wear high waisted jeans and not look weird?”

HW: Do you feel that the younger generation are more sensitive? If yes, why is this?

Iliza: “I think their sensitivity is a small price to pay for their unabashed open mindedness. While being overly politically correct can be really unfunny, I do think it’s refreshing to have a generation that doesn’t look at race and sex the same way we’ve all been conditioned to do so. When you’re younger you’re allowed to be more sensitive, wide eyed idealism and optimism are fleeting things.”

HW: Stand up comedy takes a lot of confidence, what do you practice to maintain confidence?

Iliza: “I do a show a night, sometimes 4 or 5 to keep sharp and confident in my material. But confidence itself is just something I have, it’s probably the reason I feel I should get up in front of 10000 strangers and say whatever I’m thinking. You also need to realize that most people don’t know what they are talking about so there is no reason you shouldn’t be confident in yourself, who are they to judge you, ya know?”

HW: What have you heard about Malaysia?

Iliza: “…That curry Laksa is good. I’ll find out.”

HW: What are you excited to eat here in Malaysia?

Iliza: “See above. Also I love Mangosteen, Rambutans and I am excited to finally try Durian (just not smell it)”

Watch comedian Iliza Shlesinger this weekend!

Date: Sunday, 16 June, 2019

Time: 08:00 pm

Venue: The Platform, Menara Ken TTDI

Age Limit: 18 & above