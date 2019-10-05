Coffee Bean Says ‘No’ To Using Plastic

You’ve heard of brands discontinuing their single-use plastic straws, but Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf is cranking it up a notch! Having already introduced paper straws and halted all plastic bag use, their next step towards environmental sustainability is to go with reusable cutlery in all stores. For takeaway orders, biodegradable wooden cutlery will be given.

You can also bring your own tumblers for take-away drinks. Or better yet, use their CB&TL tumbler or mug to enjoy a 10% discount on your tasty beverage.

Now you can indulge in your warm cup of coffee while saving the planet. Talk about multitasking!

For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com.my.