Check Out These Five Charming Hotel Bars in Asia

Asia is home to some of the best bars in the world – from hole in the wall speakeasies, to nostalgia joints and specialty bars, there’s really something for everyone. At the same time, what people often overlook is that some of the most charming bars can be found right under their own noses… in their hotels!
First originating as an easy fix for guests to grab a quick drink, hotel bars have since evolved to become some of the most renowned lifestyle hotspots. Each exuding its own unique personality, these bars hold their own and appeal to drinks connoisseurs, music-enthusiasts and party people alike.
For some inspiration, here are some of the most exquisite hotel bars in Asia you have to check out the next time you’re in town. Get ready for a great night out!
The Loft, Waldorf Astoria Bangkok
Look no further than The Loft for a night of intimacy, luxury and indulgence. Steeped in the romance of Art Nouveau, The Loft has been stylishly curated to create a glamourous bohemian escapade complete with a statement spiral staircase and vintage paint tools. It offers an elegant setting to take in scenic views of the city, all while enjoying some of the world’s best hand-crafted cocktails – drawing inspiration from the original 1935 Waldorf Astoria Bar Book itself, the Head Bartender, Michele Montauti and his team are dedicated to creating artisanal spirits and forgotten cocktails that cater to the modern palette and local tastes, including unique Thai touches.