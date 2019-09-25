Check Out These Five Charming Hotel Bars in Asia

Asia is home to some of the best bars in the world – from hole in the wall speakeasies, to nostalgia joints and specialty bars, there’s really something for everyone. At the same time, what people often overlook is that some of the most charming bars can be found right under their own noses… in their hotels!

First originating as an easy fix for guests to grab a quick drink, hotel bars have since evolved to become some of the most renowned lifestyle hotspots. Each exuding its own unique personality, these bars hold their own and appeal to drinks connoisseurs, music-enthusiasts and party people alike.

For some inspiration, here are some of the most exquisite hotel bars in Asia you have to check out the next time you’re in town. Get ready for a great night out!