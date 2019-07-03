All The Celebrity Couples Who Called It Quits In 2019

Fan Bingbing & Li Chen

In an announcement that rattled Chinese social media site Weibo, actress Fan Bingbing revealed that she and her fiance of two years, Li Chen, have broken up.

“We go through all kinds of goodbyes in life. The love and warmth we gained throughout our relationship will give me strength always. […] We are no longer ‘we’, but we are still ourselves,” wrote the 37-year-old celebrity on her Weibo page. The post garnered more than 200,000 comments and 750,000 likes in a mere three hours:

On Li Chen’s Weibo page, the 40-year-old actor reveals that him and Fan are “back to friends”, and echoes her statement that “We are no longer ‘we’, but we are still ourselves.”

No specific reason was given for the split. Fan and Li have known each other for more than 10 years, but only started dating when they co-starred in Chinese drama The Empress of China in 2014. Li popped the question to Fan on her 36th birthday in 2017, which garnered tons of publicity.

Since then, the couple have faced some hard times, particularly when Fan’s tax evasion scandal came to light in 2018. The X-Men actress, who is one of China’s highest-paid stars, was fined about S$178 million for using “yin-yang contracts” in order to avoid millions of tax dollars.

While Li stuck by her side during this tough time (he posted on Weibo in October 2018: “No matter how difficult it may be, we will get through this together.”), many netizens noticed that he wasn’t his engagement ring in a video interview, fuelling rumours that the couple had broken up.