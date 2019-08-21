Celebrities Who Have Publicly Discussed Their Mental Breakdowns

Actress Datin Diana Danielle recently took to Instagram to share about her experience with anxiety.

In one post, she’s photographed with a breathing aid as severe anxiety caused her to exhibit asthmatic symptoms. Diana shares that the reason she’s making her mental health status known is because many Malaysians suffer in silence.

In another post, she’s distraught and teary-eyed as she opens up about her prolonged anxiety attack and breathlessness.

Mental illness affects about 4.2 million Malaysians, reveals the National Health and Morbidity Survey study conducted by the Malaysian Health Ministry in 2015, with major depressive disorder being the most common condition. Despite this staggering statistic, the issue is still often considered taboo and swept under the rug. Some fear the all-too-real possibility of being ridiculed and called an attention seeker. Others worry about losing a much-needed job.

So, it’s always heartening when well-known faces courageously admit to, and publicly discuss, their mental health issues.

Here are 6 other celebs who’ve done so:

Chrissy Teigen

After giving birth to daughter Luna in 2016, Chrissy fell into postpartum depression. Her appetite suffered, she cried often, and could not bring herself to leave her couch, sometimes sleeping there for four nights in a row. “Postpartum depression does not discriminate. I couldn’t control it. And that’s part of the reason it took me so long to speak up: I felt selfish, icky, and weird saying aloud that I’m struggling. Sometimes I still do,” says Chrissy. She credits husband John Legend for being her rock, and says she spoke up about her struggle so other mums would know they are not alone.