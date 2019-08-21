Celebrities Who Have Publicly Discussed Their Mental Breakdowns

Actress Datin Diana Danielle recently took to Instagram to share about her experience with anxiety.
In one post, she’s photographed with a breathing aid as severe anxiety caused her to exhibit asthmatic symptoms. Diana shares that the reason she’s making her mental health status known is because many Malaysians suffer in silence.
Those who have it can relate. I dont care how my hair or face or clothes look like right now — this is the raw truth that many people have tried to deny themselves of, family members saying “it’s not real, chill” or you yourself saying “i dont know why, am i weak? Am i just mengada?” No dear — your mind, your body, your everything will just sweat, shake, hyperventilate, heart racing at random times and for no reason and you feel helpless. You think – hm, maybe if i have enough sleep i’d be better. Maybe if i have enough food i’d be better. But this thing is unpredictable. It plays with your emotions, and right now im tired. See I dont cry. I dont. Only when it hurts to my core. But not being able to breathe for so many days is so scary and is sooooo frustrating. My chest hurts from overextending the breathing. I would never dream of making a video crying like a baby and show it to the world. But it’s important to speak about mental health that affects so many others. I share because in malaysia this is not shared, people go thru it in silence, don’t be shy to seek help from a professional, an ustaz who is experienced and who can share steps to manage the overwhelming experience — some have suffered for 10-20 years in silence and it’s not fair. So ill be open and try some solutions given by so many good hearted people. Just know that panic attacks can turn to anxiety attacks which can also turn into other forms of mental instabilities so find your channel, your solution and spread your way of getting better. Maybe someone going through it now will be able to see the light at the end of the tunnel.
In another post, she’s distraught and teary-eyed as she opens up about her prolonged anxiety attack and breathlessness.
Mental illness affects about 4.2 million Malaysians, reveals the National Health and Morbidity Survey study conducted by the Malaysian Health Ministry in 2015, with major depressive disorder being the most common condition. Despite this staggering statistic, the issue is still often considered taboo and swept under the rug. Some fear the all-too-real possibility of being ridiculed and called an attention seeker. Others worry about losing a much-needed job.
So, it’s always heartening when well-known faces courageously admit to, and publicly discuss, their mental health issues.
Here are 6 other celebs who’ve done so:
Chrissy Teigen
After giving birth to daughter Luna in 2016, Chrissy fell into postpartum depression. Her appetite suffered, she cried often, and could not bring herself to leave her couch, sometimes sleeping there for four nights in a row. “Postpartum depression does not discriminate. I couldn’t control it. And that’s part of the reason it took me so long to speak up: I felt selfish, icky, and weird saying aloud that I’m struggling. Sometimes I still do,” says Chrissy. She credits husband John Legend for being her rock, and says she spoke up about her struggle so other mums would know they are not alone.