Celebrating Gratitude with POSH Nail Spa

It was a day of giving thanks and being grateful with popular nail care service center POSH Nail Spa. Celebrations which took places at BÖN Estates Gallery in Bangsar, was one filled with feeling of empowerment, support and thankfulness. Friends of POSH Nail Spa and members of the media were treated to a 15-minute hand pampering session with POSH’s very first and new line of products called the “Agape Series Exclusively by POSH”. The soon-to-be released products Luxury Hand & Body Cream, Exfoliator and Nano Mist are said to contain natural ingredients.

When Women Support Women

The main highlight of the event was a sharing session led by TV personality Belinda Chee, joined by POSH Nail Spa founder Sereen Eng; TV personality Daphne Iking; owner of Beatrice Looi Couture, Beatrice Looi; owner of Suen Jewellers, Suen Lee; and Editor of Her World, Eena Houzyama. It was an engaging and intimate session where these amazing ladies shared their real-life inspiring experiences in their role as a mother, a wife, a daughter and a friend. We were later treated to a sit-down communal brunch with POSH Nail Spa team and the invited panelists.

POSH Nail Spa also an exclusive sharing session with their regular clients, joined by TV personality, Hunny Madu; Motivational Speaker, Xandria Ooi; Rachel from POSH Nails Spa, Her World editor, Eena and owner Sereen Eng once again, guests were immersed in a session of sharing moments of aspiration, empowerment and learning.

“Thanksgiving is a very meaningful celebration. Traditionally, the practice has been the host welcoming people into their homes to experience not just good food but also opening their doors with a big heart to someone they have not seen for a long time or even met before. This is exactly what POSH Nail Spa is offering and we hope with the “POSH Celebrates Gratitude” celebration, it will be a reminder of the many reasons we can be thankful,” said Sereen Eng, founder of POSH Nail Spa enthusiastically with a grateful heart.

This celebration also aims to send a friendly reminder that it is also a time for us to bring a little light to the Orang Asli communities. In collaboration with Bina GenAsal Plt, the benefits of “POSH Celebrates Gratitude” campaign will be delivered to support and improve the Orang Asli’s quality of life. This campaign welcomes those who want to contribute any personal care item to drop by POSH Nails Spa outlets in TTDI and SS2 for the whole coming December.

Let us welcome the holiday season with a thankful heart and mind!