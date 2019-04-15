Celebrate Game Of Thrones In Style This Season

It’s the final season of Game of Thrones and all its ardent followers are celebrating while mourning it at the same time. If you’re one, or would like to join in the fun, here’s how you can include the GoT in almost every aspect of your life without being too corny about it. Game of Thrones merchandise are popping up everywhere and here’s just a short list of what you can do or buy.
Everything Game of Thrones
Well, maybe not everything (there’s so many, honestly) but here are some Game of Thrones merchandise and experiences you might be interested in, whether you’re a GoT fan or not.
Of Course, Catch It On HBO
The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones debuts in Asia at the exact same time it’s screened in the US, which is on Monday, 15 April at 9am. Of course, not all of us have the luxury of taking leave from work to watch the morning show. So, for those who managed to avoid spoilers, catch the same-day encore at 10pm. Game of Thrones screens exclusively on HBO, Astro channel 411 or 431 HD.