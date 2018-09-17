Cartoonist Zunar creates largest artwork on tissue

In conjunction with the Malaysia Day celebration, Vinda Deluxe Tissue celebrated this memorable day by unveiling their “Stay Strong, Malaysia: Bersama Kita Bersihkan Tanahair Kita” campaign, held at Sunway Pyramid from 14-17 September.

This campaign also showcased their collaboration with Malaysian cartoonist Zunar. The event spotlights a first-of-its-kind largest comic artwork drawn on Vinda Deluxe tissues, reflecting the rise of a ‘new’ Malaysia and Malaysians’ strong passion for a bright future.

The Story Behind the Artwork

The monumental painting will be showcased at Sunway Pyramid till September 17th. According to Evelyn Chan, Marketing Director, Vinda Group Southeast Asia, they are still undecided where the painting will be showcased in future months.

It took Zunar a month to develop and finalise the artwork as he was adamant on putting out a positive message through this art. But once the idea was confirmed, it took him one week to draw and materialise the painting on tissue. This was because he had to ensure the right brushes and techniques were used to paint on tissue. However he admits, how durable and strong Vinda Deluxe Tissue was.

“Malaysia is going through an unprecedented chapter in our nation’s history; we stood strong and played our part, but what comes next? We have achieved a ‘new’ Malaysia but it’s now time for Malaysians to look deep inside and think about what else needs to be done. My artwork reflects the urgent need for us to tackle the root of our problems, cutting them off if necessary, so that we can grow new shoots that are strong and positive. I hope this campaign serves as an inspiration for all Malaysians to uproot all our bad habits so we can remain strong and united, and create a country that is cleaner and better for all,” said Zunar.