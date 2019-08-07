Cartier Is Looking For Exceptional Women Entrepreneurs

Applications for the Cartier Women’s Initiative 2020 is still open!

This annual international business programme aims to identify, support and encourage businesses led by women entrepreneurs. Created in 2006 by Cartier in partnership with INSEAD Business School, the Cartier Women’s Initiative selects 21 finalists from 7 regions: Latin America & the Caribbean, North America, Europe, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East & North Africa, East Asia and South Asia & Oceania.

All applications must be submitted in English by 14th August, 8pm Malaysian time (2pm Paris time). The application form can be found here.

Selection criteria takes into account:

• Market analysis

• Financial sustainability

• Leadership

• Strategy

• Impact

All 21 finalists will receive:

• One-to-one personalized business and financial coaching.

• A series of business coaching workshops and networking sessions during the Awards Week.

• Media visibility for the finalists and their businesses.

• A scholarship to attend the six-day INSEAD Social Entrepreneurship Executive Education Programme (pending admission to the programme based on eligibility criteria and selection process).

• Ongoing support and/or mentoring for a year to support the further growth and development of their business.

The 7 laureates will receive US$100,000 in prize money, while 14 finalists will receive US$30,000 in prize money.

