Why I Drove the Volvo S90 to Genting Highlands

It would be a lie to say that I wasn’t at all worried about driving up to Genting Highlands. All these while I’ve only made the trip while sitting on the passenger seat. Taking control of the steering wheel along the sharp bends is something else!

A good driving experience and safety were must-haves, so I knew I had to reach out to Volvo. They were super kind to lend me the S90 T5 for the trip up to Genting.

Journey made easy

Volvo is known globally for their great safety feature. The S90 is no exception, and it’s as if you have an extra eye on the road. The car’s City Safety feature looks out for potential danger by using radar and camera technology to identify other vehicles, cyclists, pedestrians, and even large animals ahead – both day and night. If City Safety detects a forthcoming collision, it alerts the driver and automatically applies the brakes if you don’t react in time. Steering Support is also part of City Safety, an innovation that helps the driver to steer away from danger as effectively and safely as possible.

Besides City Safety, and feature I found uber useful during my drive was Volvo Cars’ Run-off road Mitigation. This helps to detect if the car is about to leave the road unintentionally, at speeds of between 65 to 140km/h. It can then use steering and braking to guide the car back onto the right path. In the event the car does leave the road, Run-off Road Protection reduces the chances of serious injury. The front seat frame absorbs the impact of a hard landing on the body, and in some S90 variants, the safety belts automatically tighten.