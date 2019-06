Lisa Surihani Berhijab, Minta Doa Untuk Sentiasa Istiqomah

View this post on Instagram

Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri everyone. When I want to get my skin looking healthy for that picture perfect look I can depend on Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser to achieve it. This skin cleanser is mild and doesn’t irritate my skin. It’s so mild that it’s gentle enough for babies, meaning its soap and fragrance free. Most importantly it doesn’t strip away your natural oil. We all know applying make up to unhealthy skin only aggravates the condition. #CetaphilMY #CetaphilGSC #CetaphilWorks #CetaphilReview #gentlecleansing #moisturizing #soapfree #fragrancefree #trustedbydermatologists @cetaphilmy