Lady Gaga Shares Her Post Show Recovery Routine

Lady Gaga had a major fall at her recent Las Vegas show. She’d invited a fan to the stage and wrapped her legs around him, and then the fan lost his footing, sending them both off the stage.

Thankfully the fall wasn’t bad enough to stop her from continuing the performance. And in typical Gaga fashion, the singer took a moment to reassure her fan before launching into “A Million Reasons.” “Everything’s fine!” she told the fan, according to People. “It’s not your fault, let’s go, come on. Are you okay? Can you promise me something? Will you just forgive yourself right now for that happening? It takes two to tango!”

After the show, Mother Monster shared her post-show recovery routine, which no doubt was extra necessary given the circumstances. She spelled out the three steps she takes in an Instagram post: a 5- to 10-minute ice bath, followed by a 20-minute hot bath, then 20 minutes in a compression suit packed with ice packs.

The ice part might have you thinking “no thanks,” but all three components of Gaga’s routine are linked to noteworthy potential benefits. Gaga’s practice of going from an ice bath to a hot bath isn’t random: Switching from a cold to a hot bath after a workout is thought to decrease inflammation and prevent stiffness from setting in.

Compression can also be used as a tool to cut down on soreness. “Because compression restricts blood vessels, it can cut down on swelling, which stiffens the muscles and joints, making it harder to work out the next day,” Michele Olson, Ph.D., professor of exercise science at Auburn University Montgomery, told us in a previous interview.

In her photo, Gaga was specifically using a Normatec recovery system, a massaging device that’s popular with professional athletes. “It is a game-changer when it comes to helping with sore muscles,” Chase Weber, celebrity personal trainer, previously told us about the device. “Not only does it help with soreness but helps flush lactic acids and improves circulation.” Based on Gaga’s post, her Normatec ritual not only includes ice packs but a depuffing eye mask.

Gaga’s over-the-top performances have to take a huge toll on her body, even when she doesn’t have a setback like an accidental fall. But clearly she has a solid strategy in place to avoid soreness as much as possible.