Diana Danielle Sukar Bernafas, Kena Serangan Kebimbangan Melampau

Pelakon, Datin Diana Danielle akui dia mengalami kesukaran untuk bernafas beberapa hari ini dan keadaan itu adalah perkara menakutkan buat pelakon cantik itu.
View this post on Instagram
Those who have it can relate. I dont care how my hair or face or clothes look like right now — this is the raw truth that many people have tried to deny themselves of, family members saying “it’s not real, chill” or you yourself saying “i dont know why, am i weak? Am i just mengada?” No dear — your mind, your body, your everything will just sweat, shake, hyperventilate, heart racing at random times and for no reason and you feel helpless. You think – hm, maybe if i have enough sleep i’d be better. Maybe if i have enough food i’d be better. But this thing is unpredictable. It plays with your emotions, and right now im tired. See I dont cry. I dont. Only when it hurts to my core. But not being able to breathe for so many days is so scary and is sooooo frustrating. My chest hurts from overextending the breathing. I would never dream of making a video crying like a baby and show it to the world. But it’s important to speak about mental health that affects so many others. I share because in malaysia this is not shared, people go thru it in silence, don’t be shy to seek help from a professional, an ustaz who is experienced and who can share steps to manage the overwhelming experience — some have suffered for 10-20 years in silence and it’s not fair. So ill be open and try some solutions given by so many good hearted people. Just know that panic attacks can turn to anxiety attacks which can also turn into other forms of mental instabilities so find your channel, your solution and spread your way of getting better. Maybe someone going through it now will be able to see the light at the end of the tunnel.
Dia berkongsikan perkara itu menerusi video dan kenyataan di Instagram miliknya. Menurut Diana, keadaan itu sudah berlarutan selama empat atau lima hari dan akui situasi itu berat untuk ditanggungnya.
Menerusi kenyataan Diana lagi, doktor memaklumkan kepadanya bahawa taha oksigennya berada pada paras 100 peratus manakal kadar degupan jantungnya sedikit tinggi daripada normal. Bagaimanapun, ia bukan punya kepada masalah kesihatan yang dialaminya.
View this post on Instagram
I had what seems like an anxiety attack that started about 2 weeks ago, symptoms propped up one after another, excessively sweaty palms, severe insomnia, racing heatbeat, restlessness, loss of appetite. I knew it was impending on me but I thought I could fight it. 3 days ago I started having asthmatic symptoms, tightening of the chest and very shallow breathing, today my ribs and the muscles around my back are starting to ache from just trying to get a full breath. So right now I’m still struggling to breathe with ease… once I recover I’d like to share my experience with hopes that it’ll be helpful if anyone out there is going through the same thing. Anxiety is F-ing real, and it F-ing hurts and affects your livelihood. Imagine taking half breaths for 3 days? It just feels like you’re drowning in your own body. . . i know i look happy in the video; i normally am a cheerful girl but today I broke down crying a couple of times sebab nafas tak puas. So it’s not an easy few days — but let’s see how this subsides. InsyaAllah…
Tambahnya lagi, dia tidak peduli akan keadaan rambut, rupa dan pakaian ketika itu dan mengatakan bahawa hanya mereka yang pernah mengalami apa yang dialami diriya boleh faham perkara yang dihadapinya.
Isteri kepada pelakon, Datuk Farid Kamil itu turut berkata, dia ingin berkongsi perkara yang dialaminya demi untuk memberikan kesedaran kepada orang ramai mengenai sindrom risau terlampau (anxiety attack)
“Dada saya sakit disebabkan terlalu memaksa untuk bernafas. Tidak pernah saya bayangkan akan merakam video seperti ini dalam keadaan saya menangis dan ditunjuk kepada dunia,”- Diana Danielle.
Diana berkata lagi, ini adalah kebenaran yang harus dikongsikan kerana tidak ramai yang berani untuk kongsikan perkara seperti ini di Malaysia.
Apa itu Sindrom Risau Melampau (Anxiety Attack)
Menurut kajian yang dilakukan oleh anxietycenter.com, serangan kerisauan adalah episod kebimbangan dan ketakutan tahap tinggi yang disertai oleh tahap respons tekanan yang tinggi.