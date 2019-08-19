15 Things Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Can’t Do After Marrying Into Royalty

The British Royal Family is certainly glamorous (and wealthy). Its members lead seemingly charmed lives — jet-setting around the world, rubbing shoulders with both celebrities and world leaders.

Not to mention, the Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex have enviable wardrobes that make headlines. So influential are they, the items they’re spotted wearing or using are known to sell out!

However, members of the British Royal Family have to live their lives abiding by strict rules of conduct. It doesn’t matter whether they’re born into royalty, or marry into it — the rules still apply.