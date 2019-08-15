Body Aches And Pain Every Woman Cannot Ignore

Without proper diagnosis and treatment, minor symptoms may worsen. In the event of an injury, go to your nearest Accident and Emergency (A&E) department, where your injury will be assessed and you might be referred to a specialist for further diagnosis and treatment.
Here are 4 types of accident symptoms you should take seriously.
Pain and swelling in the knee
It may be a torn ligament in the knee if there is:
- Sudden pain
- A loud snap
- Swelling
In the long run, it may lead to:
- Persistent swelling
- Instability
- Permanent cartilage damage
- Degenerative joint disease