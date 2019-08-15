Navigation

Body Aches And Pain Every Woman Cannot Ignore

These 'small' problems may become big ones in the long-run.
Text by womensweekly.com.sg
All About Her
Women's Weekly
August 15, 2019
By Women's Weekly

Without proper diagnosis and treatment, minor symptoms may worsen. In the event of an injury, go to your nearest Accident and Emergency (A&E) department, where your injury will be assessed and you might be referred to a specialist for further diagnosis and treatment.

Here are 4 types of accident symptoms you should take seriously.

Pain and swelling in the knee

It may be a torn ligament in the knee if there is:

  • Sudden pain
  • A loud snap
  • Swelling

In the long run, it may lead to:

  • Persistent swelling
  • Instability
  • Permanent cartilage damage
  • Degenerative joint disease
