The Big Bad Wolf Is Coming To Ipoh Again!

Book lovers, rejoice! The big ol’ Big Bad Wolf, that awesome book sale event where you can get books at 75% to 95% discount, is back and its next stop is Ipoh. This time, the Big Bad Wolf Ipoh event is dubbed the Big Bad Wolf Bite-Sized Sale, so it won’t be as big as the main event. Books are limited, too, so make sure to get there early before the ones you’ve been eyeing run out.

Due to popular demand, the Big Bad Wolf Ipoh sale is back and runs for 10 days! The event will be from 14 until 23 September 2018, from 10am to 12 midnight. Head to the PHL Convention Centre, Menglembu, in Ipoh to get your book fix.

Stocks may be limited, but you won’t be disappointed by the wide variety of books that will be on sale. Get ready to browse bestsellers spanning genres as diverse as young adult, chick lit, science fiction, thriller, business, architecture, art and design, cookbooks, and more. Of course, the selection of children’s books will be enough to delight the kiddos as well as parents with early readers, story books, comics and comic adaptations, interactive books, colouring and sticker books, and educational reference books.

Of course, books on sale will be available in Bahasa Malaysia, English and Chinese. You can expect books from international publishing houses as well as local publishers. These include publishers of local contemporary Malaysian novels such as Buku Fixi, Lejen Press and DuBook Press.

Sales during this 10-day event is not limited to books, either. Collectors and vintage enthusiasts can look forward to browsing wall posters, tin signs and button badges. Exclusive Big Bad Wolf merchandise will be on sale, too.

Event Details

Date: 14 – 23 September 2018

Venue: PHL Convention Centre, Menglembu, Ipoh

Opening Hours: 10am to 12 midnight daily

For more updates on Big bad Wolf Ipoh, follow the Big Bad Wolf on Facebook or Instagram.