Why Korean Ginseng Is Good For You

From the 5th until the 28th of October 2018, key regions across South Korea will be having ginseng festivals to celebrate this wondrous plant. The benefits of Korean ginseng, also known as Panax Ginseng CA Meyer, have always been well-known. In scientific terms, Pan means “everything” while “Axos” means “healing”. Thus, the name Panax is meant to show that it heals everything. The word Ginseng, meanwhile, takes the Chinese name for this medicinal herb. The scientific name given to it certainly alludes to the many benefits of Korean ginseng. No wonder, then, that many Korean beauty products contain ginseng.

Recently, the Korea Ginseng Association released documented data that proves the superiority of Korean Ginseng. The 2002 research by the Chung-Ang University Ginseng Industrial Research Centre compared ginseng from Korea, Japan, Canada and China. The research found that the Korean variant had higher levels of the six main active nutrients – G-Rb2, G-Rh1, Ge, G-Rg1, G-Rf and Se. These elements are classified as ginsenosides, which are the said to have antioxidant and neuroprotective properties. Basically, the research provides proof that while all ginseng are generally good for you, the benefits of Korean ginseng may outweigh the other variants. This is particularly so in certain areas concerning these six ginsenosides.

Scientific Proof Of The Benefits Of Korean Ginseng

The research conducted by Chung-Ang University tested a number of subjects to see the benefits of Korean ginseng compared to other types of ginseng. This is what they found:-

Korean Ginseng Helps Improve Visual Learning and Memory Ability

During the research, 90 test subjects with no cognitive disorders were instructed to take 3 grams of ginseng powder for 6 months. The results found that the participants’ visual learning and memory ability tests scored twice higher compared to those who didn’t.

Korean Ginseng Helps Improve Quality Of Sleep and Decrease Anxiety

Meanwhile, 70 test subjects with no cognitive disorders were instructed to take 3 grams of white ginseng powder for 12 weeks. The test subjects’ stress levels were analysed, and showed an improvement in the quality of sleep and also a decrease in anxiety by 48.1%.

Korean Ginseng Helps Decrease Secretion Of Liver Enzymes

ALT (alanine aminotransaminase) and AST (aspartate aminotransferase) are enzymes that leak in a higher amount when liver failures occur. In testing done on animals, ALT and AST levels seem to decrease by 38.7% and 31.9% respectively after administration of Korean ginseng.

The best way to consume Korean ginseng? Experts say that the best way is in its freshest form, which is by chewing slices of fresh cut ginseng. However, if you’re not game for this, you can also brew the ginseng roots into tea. To minimise the bitter taste, try blending it with milk and honey. Many also use it in cooking for chilled vegetables, kimchi and chicken stews. Just keep in mind that moisture content should be at least 75% to optimally reap the benefits of Korean ginseng.