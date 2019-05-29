New Beauty Innovations at The Jewel Changi Airport

If you happen to be taking a plane to Singapore, stop by the Jewel Changi airport! You will not only be in awe of the largest indoor waterfall rain vortex but experience new beauty innovations. Beauty brands are always looking to innovate themselves even more as our needs keep changing. Take a look at why you should be checking in earlier before your flight!
Smarter shopping
World renowned beauty brand, SK-II launches the Future X Smart Store at The Shilla Duty Free Store – having travelers who are pressed for time in mind. A new way forward of ‘phygital’ (physical and digital) features the Discovery Bar, the Smart Product Scan and Skincare GPS, to locate your learn and shop in the shortest time possible.
- The Discovery Bar is a one-stop station providing you with details of where you can find your favourite SK-II products in a single touch.
- If you have your own pre-flight shopping list in your phone, use the Smart Product Scan (an advanced image-recognition technology) to help you locate your SK-II products must-haves.
- Looking through an aisle of beauty and skincare products can be overwhelming. So to make your shopping experience easier, the Skincare GPS will signal specific shelf lights to go off allowing you to find what you need in just one glance!