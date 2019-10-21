Bad Sleeping Habits Could Affect Your Risk of Breast Cancer

You probably know sleep is important for mood, appetite, and crushing your workouts—but bad sleep hygiene can have more serious consequences. What time you hit the pillow and how restful your shut-eye is can affect your breast cancer risk, new research shows. Disruptions of your circadian rhythm, which can result from poor sleep, may play a role in breast cancer.

“Factors like light or noise can suppress melatonin at night, when levels are supposed to be high. The body responds by releasing estrogen from the ovaries at times of day it normally wouldn’t,” says Carla Finkielstein, Ph.D., an associate professor at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine. In some cases, the constant, unscheduled release of hormones like this could increase cancer risk.

Occasional bad nights are nothing to worry about, but anything that throws off your z’s chronically is. These three tips will help you get the nightly rest you need.