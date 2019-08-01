40s & Thriving: How Atilia Haron Stays Upbeat & Energised

Atilia Haron knows a thing or two about how it’s never too late to start something new, as long as you put your heart and mind to it. After all, she only officially launched her singing career and picked up yoga at the age of 30 – both of which are not just her bread and butter today, but also what sets her soul alight.

“I wanted to do something different in every decade. When I turned 30, I did yoga, and when I hit 40, I got married!” she enthuses, as she settles into the makeup chair at Hippie Hub (one of her studios). It’s easy to see why people gravitate towards her infectious energy and constantly fresh perspective on life.

So, just how does Atilia stay so energetic and positive? Here, we’ve gotten from her 4 mood-boosting tips that you can practise daily.